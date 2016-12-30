Davis-Besse could close or be sold by FirstEnergy

The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station could soon be closed, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

That means hundreds of high-paying jobs and millions of tax dollars generated for the surrounding area would also be gone.

Owner of the plant, FirstEnergy Corp., is planning to sell or close Davis-Besse, along with several other plants in 2017 or early 2018. That is, unless the state changes energy regulations that would make it financially practical. It looks unlikely that the state would do that, according to what FirstEnergy Corp CEO Chuck Jones said during an industry conference.

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy released a statement on how the company plans to move forward.

FirstEnergy continues to analyze how we can thoughtfully yet expeditiously move away from competitive markets over the next 12 to 18 months in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. We first announced this effort during our quarterly earnings call on November 4, 2016. As part of the process, we are exploring a variety of strategic alternatives for plants owned by FirstEnergy subsidiaries operating in the competitive marketplace, including Davis-Besse. These alternatives include converting generation to a regulated or regulated-like construct, seeking solutions for nuclear units that recognize their environmental benefits, exploring the sale of additional generation assets, or moving forward with additional deactivations. - Jennifer Young

A buyer of the plant could keep Davis-Besse running, but its small size would make it harder to sell, said Charles Fishman, an analyst who covers FirstEnergy.

Closing would have significant impact for communities surrounding the plant located in Ottawa County near the shore of Lake Erie. It generates enough energy to power one million homes, according to FirstEnergy.

Ottawa County Auditor Larry Hartlaub told the News Herald that Davis-Besse also generates millions of dollars in tax revenue.

According to Hartlaub, for 2015, the plant generated more than $10 million in property and utility tax income. Those funds were split up between county departments, one township, a school district, a vocational school and a local library.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Stephanie Walton says the plant employs 624 people, who take home an average of $86,000 per year before benefits. An additional 4,600 workers are also tied to Davis-Besse.

Although the timeline is uncertain, analyst Fishman says FirstEnergy is likely to make moves as soon as possible for financial reasons.

