Multiple people face charges after police standoff

Several people are facing charges following a standoff situation in central Toledo early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched around 2 a.m. on a call of a man with a gun on Bancroft Street.

When crews arrived, they spotted a man who fit the description run inside a house.

The house was surrounded by police, and a negotiator was called. The man eventually came out. Police handled the situation in less than 30 minutes.

No gun was found, and no one was injured.

Bancroft was blocked between Ashland and Collingwood while police handled the situation.

Multiple people in the home are facing charges for not letting police in.

