Kwanzaa celebrated in Toledo neighborhood

Several people came together at the Padua Center in the Kwanzaa Park neighborhood to celebrate Kwanzaa.

There was a candle lighting ceremony and a dinner.

Kwanzaa is celebrating between December 26 through January 1.

Organizers say it is important to come together every year and exchange ideas on how to improve the community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.