Franklin Park Mall holds ice Menorah lighting

Franklin Park Mall hosted a special Menorah lighting Thursday night.

The Menorah is made of ice. It was carved outside the mall before being brought inside and lit.

Organizers say the lighting symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

"Thirty years here at the mall, and the mall has been so hospitable to us and its so challenging in a busy season to knock this off, but the beauty, warmth, and light of the Hanukkah permeates the walls of darkness and cold," said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov.

After the lighting of the Menorah, organizers held a celebration in the food court, including music, drinks a photo booth and holiday activities.

