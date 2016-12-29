Giving a wise end of the year donation

Giving an end of year gift can be just what local charities need to maintain their services into the new year. But one important thing to keep in mind is knowing who gets your money.

While making that donation before the year’s end can get you a tax deduction, you want to be sure of who you are donating to. The Better Business Bureau wants to give you a few tips before you give away your money.

“Since people want the deduction this year, really Friday and Saturday are the last chances they will have,” said Richard Eppstein, president of the Better Business Bureau. “And many charities aren’t open on Saturday, so Friday looks like it.”

With little time to get your last-minute donations in, the Better Business Bureau wants to help you donate safely before 2016 ends. Not only do they recommend giving to local charities they also suggest you avoid phone calls and emails seeking gifts.

“I would encourage you to look up the website yourself,” explained Eppstein. “Many charities donate right over the internet, you just click on the link and you know that you are giving to the proper charity because you have looked it up yourself.”

The Better Business Bureau seeks to educate and warn consumers of scammers. They rate local and national charities on 20 different standards for accountability.

“We know that these fakes are out there,” added Eppstein. “You have to be very careful because a lot of times when you donate to these organizations, they get your money and it turns out that you haven’t helped anyone. Your money has just been stolen by these frauds.”

The Better Business Bureau says they are more than happy to help you navigate your end of the year gift, but they must be made by December 31st if you are looking for that tax deduction.

To learn more about the Better Business Bureau visit their website (http://www.bbb.org/council/) and if you want to check a charity you can visit Give.org.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.