State troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers

For many across the world, New Year's Eve is party time.

That's why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols now through Sunday on the lookout for impaired drivers.

Troopers are focusing on roadways with high arrest rates for impaired driving or crashes involving impaired drivers.

If you plan to drink plan ahead and get a designated driver, call a cab or Uber.

“The other alternative is you could end up in an impaired driving crash where you could injure yourself, someone else or kill someone” said Lt. William Bowers of the patrol.

Drugging and driving is getting just as bad as drinking and driving. The big difference is the time the drugged driver is busted, usually during the morning rush hour or early afternoon.

“They don’t talk too much. They might tell us what they’re on. Lots of safety concerns, their safety and our,” added Lt. Bowers.

And he says your number one protection against an impaired driver is your seat belt. If you’re involved in a crash, it greatly increases your chance of survival.

