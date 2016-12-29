Michigan gas tax, vehicle registration set to rise

Michigan will raise its gas tax by 26.3 cents per gallon and its vehicle registration fee by 20 percent beginning January 1.

The new law made the Secretary of State's office in Temperance quite busy Thursday.

Both increases are in an effort to improve damaged roads and bridges around the state. But some residents question this method being the best way to solve the problem.

"I'm not thrilled about it going up," said Angela Wise, a Michigan resident of 20 years. "I'm not totally sure of the exact reasons it's going up to other than for street maintenance. Yes I do avoid getting gas in Michigan because it's usually much more expensive than Ohio."

This is the first gas tax hike in 20 and the first time in 33 years the diesel tax will match the gas tax.

"Of course it's necessary to improve them," Wise said. "I've had plenty of flat tires due to pot holes from everywhere. They have made some improvements lately, but definitely some more improvements are needed."

Governor Rick Snyder has called it the largest investment in half a century in Michigan's transportation system.

