City crews keeping busy after wild December weather

The cold weather we received earlier this month has left city crews very busy at the end of the month.

Since Tuesday, crews have been catching up on lost time collecting leaves from Toledo neighborhoods.

The weeks of snow cover from earlier this month means leaf collecting will last well into January.

Also, the pothole patrol is going over major roads patching up large potholes caused by freezing temperatures. Additional crews are out pre-treating roads with brine as well.

It's a logistical juggling act for David Welch, commissioner of the Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Division.

"We sit down with the staff and go daily, 'How many pothole complaints do we have? Where can we send our leaf crews? And do we have snow and ice coming in?' So it's always a challenge," Welch said.

The department is urging residents to be aware they will be working on major roads first as a priority.

"Just be patient," said Welch. "We're getting out there. You can help us by calling [419-936-2020] and let us know. Let us know if it's a large pothole, those are the ones we really want to get to right away."

