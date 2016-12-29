Police preparing to keep Toledo safe on New Year's Eve

Many establishments downtown, including Hensville, have big plans for New Year's Eve.

Toledo Police are working to pay special attention to areas where a lot of people are gathering.

Officers say they will not have anyone extra on duty, but off-duty officers will be working at some of the bars. They will be policing, making sure everything is going smoothly throughout the night.

Many bars say they will be having their own security presence as well.

Joe Heffernan, with TPD says taking normal safety measures are important.

"When people are out at these public events, they are using just basic safety techniques, look around, be aware of your surroundings. Don't go any place where you don't feel comfortable," Heffernan said. "A lot of times these venues are crowded so make sure you go with somebody, don't ever get talked into going someplace by yourself."

Toledo Police urge everyone to have a plan to get home safely before you go out.

What some people may see as a New Year's Eve tradition, putting their guns up and firing when the clock strikes midnight. Toledo Police are warning, this could end in deadly consequences.

"We're asking people please don't do that, it's dangerous, it's reckless behavior that could result in damage or even death and you are going to be subject to prosecution if we find out that you do it," Heffernan said.

When these bullets do come down, they come down with the force capable of killing someone.

Toledo Police say they respond to calls every New Year's Eve about this, and it causes them to be even busier.

"Typically we find that happening in and around the neighborhoods, but it's a reckless activity," Heffernan said.

TPD officers say they would rather you celebrate the New Year with safe traditions, not ones possibly resulting in damage or even death.

