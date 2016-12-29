'Swallow your pride, call for a ride' program in Bowling Green

New Year's is a celebration. But it is also a dangerous night for people who drink and drive.

Last year in Wood County, there were zero fatalities reported over the New Year's holiday. This year, they hope to continue that trend.

"Swallow your pride, call for a ride" is an effort put forth by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, Bowling Green police and other services will provide free, alternative transportation on New Year's Eve.

It is a program that had success in the past and continues to grow.

"We're typically the ones you see enforcing the laws," said Lt. Williams Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "But there's a big component of that. That's education to make sure people understand there are other options besides people driving impaired."

Rides will be available from local establishments in Bowling Green to those who live within a 10-mile radius.

The program starts at 11 p.m. New Year's Eve and runs until 4 a.m.

To set up a ride, call 419-823-7765.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.