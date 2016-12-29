Brewers embrace demand for craft beer

Consumer demand is driving the craft beer market. Demand for more options and flavors are high.

And as more people enter that market, brewers say it is driving their creativity.

"Having more competition in the market, it makes us better at our jobs," said Shannon Mohr of the Maumee Bay Brewing Company. "Also, there's a sense of camaraderie between our brewery and any other brewery in the city."

Local brews are consistently on tap or on the shelves at local bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.

"People are happy to support a locally owned business," Mohr said. "And the popularity of home breeding is huge so people learn what it means to make beer with really, really good ingredients. And they appreciate beer on the shelves with really good ingredients."

Brewers expect the growing market to level off at some point. While local and unique is appealing, consumers will consistently lean towards quality.

"I think they'll continue to purchase the beers that they find quality in," Mohr said. "So it is up to us as a long-standing brewery to continue to make a consistent and quality product."

Maumee Bay Brewing Company has plans to experiment with their on locally distilled spirits in 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.