Batman visits kids at Mercy Health

Batman took a break from defending justice in Gotham City to spend time with kids at Mercy Health Children's Hospital Thursday.

The man in the suit has made a name for himself by portraying characters for charities and fundraisers for nearly three years, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He says he has been a lifelong fan of Batman and a friend helped him complete the Batman character two years ago.

