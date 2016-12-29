Man accused of killing wife indicted on multiple murder counts

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man Thursday accused of killing his wife on multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

Terry Campbell was arrested December 16, following a seven-hour standoff with police. During the standoff, police say he fatally shot his 32-year-old wife, Cora.

The most serious charges against Campbell are two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder.

Campbell is also facing one count of aggravated burglary.

