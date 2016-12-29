Allegiant cancels 12 flights from Orlando

Allegiant is being blamed for leaving hundreds of customers stranded in Orlando.

The company canceled twelve flights Wednesday departing from Orlando, many of those flights had Youngstown as their final destination.

The airline is blaming the weather and low visibility for the cancellations.

"I was sitting up there and all of the sudden, I saw it on my phone it was canceled," said Ohio-bound passenger Kim Watros. "And I was sitting there ready to board."

Allegiant Air says they will provide refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled.

