Police follow blood trail to shooting victim

Toledo police tracked a trail of blood to a shooting victim Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting at a carryout at Detroit and Nebraska around 2:15 p.m.

Toledo police spokesman Lt. Joe Heffernan says the victim ran to a house on Evesham near Nebraska looking for help. Police say the person had been shot.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.