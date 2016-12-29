Police search for 2 men in Save Way robbery

A Williams County man pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and trafficking after dealing drugs to a man that died of an overdose.

A Williams County man pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and trafficking after dealing drugs to a man that died of an overdose.

A woman was beaten with a crow bar and robbed in the parking lot of the Point Place Kroger on Suder Avenue.

A woman was beaten with a crow bar and robbed in the parking lot of the Point Place Kroger on Suder Avenue.

Elizabeth Glashauser attempted to cash the stolen check from the violent robbery in the Kroger parking lot on Suder Avenue Sunday night. Toledo police are working to identify the two men involved in the robbery.

Elizabeth Glashauser attempted to cash the stolen check from the violent robbery in the Kroger parking lot on Suder Avenue Sunday night. Toledo police are working to identify the two men involved in the robbery.

A pretrial hearing was held today for a man accused in a deadly hit and run.

A pretrial hearing was held today for a man accused in a deadly hit and run.

A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier this week for Aggravated Arson.

A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison earlier this week for Aggravated Arson.

Woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for arson

Woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for arson

Toledo police need help identifying two men who robbed the Save Way on Broadway Christmas Eve.

Police say it was two black men in their 20s that robbed the store around 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.