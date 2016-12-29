Police search for 2 men in Save Way robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for 2 men in Save Way robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police need help identifying two men who robbed the Save Way on Broadway Christmas Eve.

Police say it was two black men in their 20s that robbed the store around 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

