Wozniak sworn in for fourth term as commissioner

Tina Skeldon Wozniak was sworn in Thursday for her fourth term as Lucas County Commissioner.

Many local leaders are being sworn in this week right before the New Year.

Lucas County Juvenile Court Judge Denis Navarre Cubbon administered the oath of office again this year. The same person Wozniak was sworn in by for her previous terms.

A few major highlights Commissioner Wozniak touched on is the work they’ve done during her last term, like fighting for clean water, creating more jobs and creating a program that improves training efforts at different manufacturing companies.

Wozniak says she and the other commissioners will build on these efforts heading into 2017.

The commissioner was happy that J. Frank Troy Senior Center was the place for her to be sworn in. Around 30 people were in attendance for the ceremony.

"I loved the idea of being with seniors today for a swearing in ceremony because seniors have put in years and years and years of pecking resources to the community both in the taxes that they've paid and the services they've divided in the families that they've raised,” Wozniak said.

She also highlighted the work seniors have done with cleaning Lake Erie and how that will continue to be something she will try to improve.

"There's a lot to be done but we have to work very hard in understanding what the nutrient sources are that harm our lake," she said. "We will continue to focus on that effort."

Commissioner Pete Gerken was also at the ceremony. He said he’s excited to work with Wozniak as a team.

