Three arrested for robbing 61-year-old woman at gunpoint

Two adults and one teenager were arrested after robbing a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint Wednesday.

Summer Johnson, 21, Deonte Brown, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the incident report, the victim, Earnestine Smith, said she was returning to her home on Forrer Street when she noticed two suspicious men walking. Smith said when she got to her porch, the two men appeared.

One of them men pulled a hand gun and demanded she give them everything she had. Smith handed them a small change purse out of her coat, but the men looked inside it, handed it back to her and fled.

As police crews searched the area, they saw a car stalled in the intersection of Forrer and N. University. The passengers said their car would not start and were waiting for a jump.

The three were arrested and taken to the Safety Building for further interviews.

Police later determined the gun used in the robbery was a B.B. gun.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.