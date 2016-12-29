Ohio Supreme Court decision could affect future drugged drivers

A decision in the Ohio Supreme Court Thursday could affect future convictions when it comes to drugged driving OVIs.

In State v. Richardson, the Court ruled that the testimony of an experienced police officer, stating that the defendant appeared to be under the influence of pain medication, can support an OVI conviction.

The court decided that an officer’s experience is sufficient enough to prove a driver is impaired when the effects of the drug are well-known.

In the case in question, the driver, Clinton Richardson, had taken hydrocodone when he was stopped by police in 2012.

In 2015, an appeals court overturned the OVI conviction citing insufficient evidence.

From Thursday's ruling, the Court reversed the previous decision that there wasn't enough evidence to support Richardson's conviction.

