Supreme Court rules Findlay not immune in stop sign accident case

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Findlay cannot be immune from liability in a traffic accident case involving a stop sign obscured by a tree, referring to an incident from more than five years ago.

Thursday, the court reversed a decision made by the Third District Court of Appeals and sent the case back to the Hancock County trial court to be looked at again in light of the new decision by the Supreme Court.

In May 2011, Gary Bibler was driving on Sandusky Street, or Ohio State Route 568, while Jill Stevenson was driving her car north on Wilson Street. Stevenson drove across Sandusky Street without stopping or yielding when the two cars crashed.

Stevenson said she didn’t see the stop sign until it was too late to stop.

In a Findlay police officer’s statement, he testified that in his opinion, the foliage of the tree would obstruct a driver’s view of the stop sign. He also referred back to a similar accident at the same intersection a year before and suggested the tree be removed.

“We express no opinion about whether Findlay is liable,” the ruling stated Thursday.

However, the court also said Findlay cannot be protected in this case by its claim that a political subdivision has immunity.

