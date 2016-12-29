Huntington Center hosts Winterfest Doubleheader Friday

Winterfest returns to downtown Toledo with a hockey doubleheader schedule for Friday, featuring the Bowling Green Falcons and the Walleye.

First, BGSU will face RIT at 5 p.m.

The second game will feature the Walleye taking on the Brampton Beast at 8:15 p.m.

Theme of the night for the Walleye is #FlashbackFriday Homecoming Night. The Huntington Center plans to bring back a high school feel. There will be some classic dance tunes and maybe even a crowning of king and queen.

To purchase tickets, click here. You can also call into the box office at 419-725-9255.

