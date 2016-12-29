Crews put out fire on Ottawa Drive

Toledo fire crews battled a house fire in the 1700 block of Ottawa Drive Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. when they encountered a fire showing from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to complete a search of the house to determine there was no one inside. However, due to the instability of the structure and difficulty fighting the fire, crews were withdrawn and the buildings department was requested.

The cause of the fire will remain "undetermined" as the investigator was not able to enter the house.

Officials say the house is vacant and suffered $42,000 worth of damage.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.