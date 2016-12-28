Woman confronts man who tries to steal envelope with tip money

A thief was caught on camera trying to steal a tip meant for those who serve the community.

In the video you can see a man snatching an envelope off a recycling bin in Point Place, but he did not make it far.

Traci Klonowski, who lives at the home, burst outside to confront the man. Moments later, he gave the envelope back.

Before snatching the envelope, Klonowski says he was rummaging through her recycling bin for aluminum.

"He didn't have to steal the tip that was there," Klonowski said. "It clearly said the drivers name on it. So he knew that wasn't his. The fact that he took it after sitting there looking around I though, that's just not right."

Klonowski says if she was not already watching home surveillance video to make sure the garbage man got his tip, she would have never caught the guy.

"He returned it, so it's cool that he did that," Klonowski said. "Shouldn't have taken it in the first place, but he just looked a little shocked like 'what's this crazy woman doing?'"

The mother of three says she was a little nervous addressing the situation, but it worked out in the end.

"We don't always have to be afraid to do stuff and sometimes you can speak up and act," she said. "And good things can happen in return."

Now Klonowski says she posted the video to inform her community of what is going on. The video has more than 4,000 views.

