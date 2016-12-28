SURVEY: Toledo police seeking feedback from residents for new year

You may not think of police being the business of customer service, but Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department says they are constantly working to satisfy Toledo residents. That’s why this new year the Toledo Police Department is looking for feedback from you.

Earlier this week, Chief George Kral posted a tweet asking residents where they would like extra resources spent in the new year.

"This is just good policing,” explained Lt. Joe Heffernan. “This is getting to know the citizens and what is a concern to them. We want to please them, we want to do a good job for the citizens of Toledo and in order to do that you have to really know what's on their minds."

While they use data driven strategies for policing, they also want to be sure they focus on what people who live in Toledo are concerned with whether that be parking or neighborhood safety.

"It's very easy for police departments to get off-track,” explained Lt. Heffernan. “That's why it is very important that we have this communication with citizens and we can do it in various different ways."

Besides the chief's tweet they have a community survey online and even town hall meetings for community members. Neighborhood leaders say T.P.D's desire for feedback is appreciated and believe community members will actively participate in the conversation.

"I think that they want to reach out to the police,” explained Tina Scott, a neighborhood leader. “I think they want to be more involved, they want to know what's going on."

Citizens in Downtown Toledo Wednesday even gave their thoughts for officers in the new year.

"I think they should beef up protecting survivors of domestic violence,” said Ann Harvest, a Toledo resident. “And be more understanding of our side."

Residents we talked to said overall the conversation between police and public will help create a better Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief Kral was out of the office Wednesday, but Lt. Joe Heffernan says this initiative is a part of their goal for 2017. He says results from the surveys will be discussed and strategies revealed at the town hall meetings into the new year.

You can take the survey now by heading to the Toledo Police website.

