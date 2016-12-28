Toledo fire crews investigating smoke in manhole downtown - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo fire crews investigating smoke in manhole downtown

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews responded to a call of smoke coming from a manhole on Summit Street in downtown Toledo.

Crews blocked off Summit Street at the Jackson Street intersection for their investigation.

Stay with WTOL for the latest on this story.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly