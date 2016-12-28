Seneca County hoping to fill jobs with local job seekers

With years of economic growth in Seneca County creating or retaining hundreds of jobs, the local economic development corporation is now shifting focus from job creation to job fulfillment.

Since September, 50 Seneca County groups including businesses, schools and local government entities collaborated to establish six committees to work on filling job vacancies.

A recent study found 70 percent of Seneca County employers could not find the right talent to hire.

Starting in January, the committees will implement 18 identified strategies to find ways of getting local job seekers equipped for a new career.

"We're going to try to work on aligning the needs of businesses with training service providers to make sure the people can get the training they need to fill those jobs," said David Zak, president of SIEDC. "We're going to look at doing a regional wage and benefits survey through all of northwest Ohio."

Additional career information will be provided to high school students.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.