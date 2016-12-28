16 teams hit the hardwood for Ben Williams Basketball Invitational

Kids aren't back to school yet, but that doesn't mean they aren't learning a thing or two about teamwork.

On Wednesday, players are battled it out at the Ben Williams Basketball Invitational.

Ben Williams, a long time coach at Scott High Scott, is being honored for his dedication dedication to the school.

Starting in the morning, eight game featuring sixteen teams from elementary to high school hit the court. Some teams travel all the way from Cleveland.

"They play against different competitions and it also gives them an opportunity to play more games and to play over the holidays, because over the holidays typically they don't get much practice time in or time to play," said Scott principal Dr. Carnel Smith. "So this breaks up a little of the sitting around the house and get them out and get them moving and get them competing."

One of the features of the tournament is TPS Special Olympics game.

All of the proceeds from this tournament will benefit the Scott High School Athletic Department.

