Little Bunny Lulu Sanctuary asks for help caring for bunnies

A recently founded non-profit, ‘Little Bunny Lulu Sanctuary,’ is in need of the community’s help.

It was started by Lori Karasek who houses 23 purebred English Angora bunnies in her home.

Karasek says she needs volunteers over the age of 15 to help clean the facility, feed the bunnies, and simply cuddle with them.

“I’m always here, so they can come at any time,” she said. She prefers that no matter the shift, people come for at least three hour increments.

“I would love to keep all of them, but we are adopting some out,” she said. The adoption fee is $350, which includes the cost to neuter them.

To donate to the Little Bunny Lulu Sanctuary visit their GoFundMe page.

