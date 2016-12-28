Free 'Finding Dory' viewing at Maumee Indoor Theater

The Maumee Kiwanis Chapter is offering a free movie viewing of ‘Finding Dory’ to families Wednesday night.

The event is meant to spread the word of the work they do for youth in the area and offer families a fun and safe event for them to enjoy while on holiday break.

“We try to give it right back to the community, and that's the best way to do it is by renting the facility here, the great facility that we have here at Maumee Indoor, and offering it to the families to come out for a free movie tonight,” said Allen Radlinski a Maumee Kiwanis Chapter member.

Every person gets free popcorn upon entry and has a chance to win a raffle prize.

Last year more than 150 people came out for the annual event. This year, the Kiwanis Club hopes to fill all 463 seats in the theater.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. showing.

