New Year's Eve events in Toledo

As 2016 comes to close, people around the world are preparing to ring in 2017. Toledo is no exception.

Not all New Year's Eve parties are taking place at night.

The Toledo Zoo is having a 'Noon Year's Eve' celebration for kids between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be sparkling grape juice and ice sliding at the amphitheater.

Maumee Bay State Park is holding a New Year's Eve night hike between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Hensville will hold its first New Year's celebration at different locations.

For those looking for a casual party, Fleetwoods will be the place to ring in the New Year. For those looking to dress up to bring in 2017, the Armory is hosting a semi-formal black and white party upstairs.

Both will host a champagne toast at midnight.

Of course, you can always host your own fiesta while watching Ohio State and Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Not a bad way to say 'adios' to 2016.

