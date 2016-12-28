Sleigh rides at Spiegel Grove expect big turn out despite lack of snow

It is lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, but the snow isn't falling but friends are still calling at Spiegel Grove for the annual sleigh rides even though there is no snow on the ground.

Timothy Myers has been bringing his Clydesdales to Spiegel Grove for 10 years.

The $3-a-person ride allows folks to live out the classic Christmas song in person for the week after Christmas.

"And occasionally they will sing that song, and they'll change it from one horse to two since we have two horses on the sleigh." said Myers.

One thing, missing this year is the white stuff. But the lack of snow isn't expected to effect rider turnout.

Many riders, though they miss the classic winter atmosphere, actually prefer this weather.

"Yes, but it makes it a little bit warmer." said Amanda Weiker of Tiffin.

"This is our first time, and I thought today was a nice day," said Ann Foos of Helena. "There's no snow, but that's okay."

"Yes it's cold, but it's cold enough for [a ride]" said Bill Sutherin, who is from eastern Ohio

But the sleigh rides here have never been on skids.

The sleigh is fitted with wheels for a smoother ride and make it less stress for the team.

"And it's much harder on the horses to do that," Myers said. "I mean, we could take some people that way, but we wouldn't be able to take the masses that do come."

Rides are first come first serve from 1 p.m. to 4 pm through Saturday.

