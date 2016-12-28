City engineers ready to begin upgrade of Anthony Wayne Trail

One of the most traveled roads in Toledo is getting ready for a much needed upgrade.

The Anthony Wayne Trail is scheduled for a reconstruction project that will take six years to complete.

The trail is infamous for potholes and rough driving, and city officials say it is time for an upgrade.

The Anthony Wayne Trail is viewed by city engineers in three sections: Downtown to South Avenue, South Avenue to Glendale and Glendale to the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

The first section was completed this year, but there are still two more to go. That adds up to a lot of road and money.

A resurfacing project from South Avenue to Glendale is slated for completion in 2019. Those planning the project believe the base in the area is strong enough to hold up for years to come.

However, the section from Glendale to the overpass will have to be completely reconstruction. That is scheduled for completion by 2022.

"It is a major project we want to accomplish, but we have limited funds," said Scott Sibley of the Toledo Department of Engineering. "It takes a number of years to complete a project like this."

The construction is a join effort between the city of Toledo and ODOT.

The reconstruction of the driving surface will also include completion of the new bike path that runs parallel to the trail from downtown to Maumee.

