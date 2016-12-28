Three bars, bar owner charged with illegal gambling

Toledo agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit filed criminal charges against a bar owner and three local bars in Toledo for illegal gambling.

Lawrence Hutton, 63, of Toledo was charged with nine counts of operating a gambling house, five counts of profit or scheme, and four counts of gambling.

Search warrants against Hutton were served on December 22 at Robey's Nite Club located at 601 East Broadway and Paris Nite Club at 1202 Front Street.

Both clubs face 61 administrative charges, including 50 charges for recklessly permitting public gaming, electronic video gambling device, game of chance for profit or scheme of change, operating a gambling device and operating a gambling house.

Nine of the administrative charges were issued for unsanitary conditions, such as no working toilets or sinks and an unsanitary storage area.

Robey's Nite Club was cited for failure to properly label dispensing spigots and Paris Nite Club was cited for failure to maintain a price list.

Anchor Inn, located at 4950 Suder Avenue, was issued with 25 administrative charges. Among these charges were recklessly permitting public gaming, electronic video gaming device, game of chance for profit or scheme of chance for profit, operating a gambling device and operating a gambling house. The inn was separately charged from the two night clubs.

During the search warrants, agents seized five gambling machines, business records, and more than $2,100 in cash from the three locations.

Hutton will appear in Toledo Municipal Court on January 12.

The administrative cases will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date. Possible penalties include fines and suspension or revocation of the liquor permit.

