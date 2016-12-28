Cleveland Bishop retires early due to illness

Toledo Diocese Bishop Daniel Thomas will be serving as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland.

That means, he will maintain operations of the diocese until a new bishop is named. This will be in addition to his responsibilities here in Toledo.

The move comes as Bishop Richard Lennon of Cleveland, is retiring early.

Bishop Lennon announced Wednesday, among other health concerns, that he had been diagnosed with dementia. The bishop also underwent an emergency heart procedure in February.

Lennon is 69, the mandatory age for retirement is 75. Last month he requested early retirement.

"I do want to say a few words expressing my appreciation for the diocesan priests and lay employees who have supported my ministry for the past ten and a half years," said Bishop Lennon during a news conference in Cleveland Wednesday. "I have had the great privilege of serving with these wonderful people in our diocese. I also wish to express my love for the faithful of this great diocese, who I will remember daily prayers."

Lennon came to Cleveland in 2006, in the middle of the priest abuse scandal. He worked hard on improving Catholic schools, and is also known for getting the diocese's finances in order.

Under Lennon, several churches in the diocese were either closed or merged.

Thomas said, "I hope Bishop Lennon will take my calls. I know he will, and I know he'll accept my visits, but certainly I will be happy to hear the Bishop's thoughts. I'll certainly be able to hear any recommendations that he has."

Bishop Thomas's role as Apostolic Administrator is effective immediately and there's really no saying how long he will hold the position.

There is a chance he could be permanently named Bishop in Cleveland, but that is up to Pope Francis.

