Owner of Culture Clash Records dies at 61

Pat O’Connor, owner of Culture Clash Records on Secor Road, died Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

Marcia O’Connor, Pat’s wife of 30 years, says he died Tuesday in their home. She says he was diabetic but controlled the disease with medicine, diet and exercise.

Earlier this year, Pat was in a battle with the city of Toledo to keep the old vinyl records on the roof of his business. After a few months of debate, the records on the west Toledo business were allowed to stay with one exception - they had to be switched out.

Marcia says she is planning to keep Culture Clash open.

She says her and Pat just celebrated 30 years of marriage and that the two were planning a skiing trip soon.

Funeral arrangements for Pat have not been set.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.