Police search for couple accused of using stolen credit cards

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police need help identifying a man and a woman purchasing goods with stolen credit cards.

The couple has used two stolen credit cards to buy more than $1,600 worth of items.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

