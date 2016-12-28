Green Waste Site opens Jan. 3 for Christmas tree drop off

The Green Waste Site in Findlay will re-open for Christmas tree recycling starting Jan. 3.

The city asks that you remove all decorations, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off a tree.

There will no longer be dropping points at the reservoir or Emory Adams Park. Christmas trees will go to the Green Waste Site only.

After tree collection, the site will closed for the remainder of the winter, reopening on April 5.

Dates and hours for tree drop off at the Green Waste Site are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves and grass clippings can be dumped in the designated areas. Residents caught dumping other debris that isn’t considered yard waste will be turned over to the police department.

For any questions, contact the street department at 419-424-7181.

