Police investigating after neighbor shoots family dog

The Carroll Township Police Department is investigating an incident in which a family’s dog was killed by a nearby neighbor.

According to police, the Daniel family’s dog, named Savage, wandered away from its residence on Friday and went to the neighbor’s house located around a half mile away. The neighbor shot the dog believing that it was aggressive and then hid its body.

The family approached the neighbor to ask about the situation and afterward reported to police that the neighbor had acted suspicious.

Police were not able to make contact with the neighbor until Monday when he told police that he shot the animal twice and placed it in a 55-gallon drum. When police asked why he hid the dog, the neighbor said he did not want to make enemies.

That day, an officer returned the dog to the family.

Owner Leslie Daniel said, "We sat in the garage with him for I can't tell you how long, just petting him."

One of Daniel's children, Breydan, said, "He's usually in the kennel playing with us, but not anymore."

Another child, Ashton, "I just miss him a lot."

When asked if Savage ever acted aggressively, Leslie said, "A stranger or somebody pulls in the driveway, somebody trying to sell you something, those are the people you would hope, and he would be tail up, ears down, pet me here, nothing misleading."

The department sent out a statement Wednesday saying it understands the community’s concerns and is looking into the complaints.

Chief of Police for Carroll Township Jody Hatfield said, "We ask the community, we know this is a very sensitive situation, bear with us, we are working on it, we are working with the prosecutor."

The police report has been sent to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

