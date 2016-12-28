Crews control house fire in west Toledo

A house fire started in west Toledo Wednesday morning.

Toledo fire crews were called to 2252 Westbrook Drive around 6:30 a.m. The fire was quickly under control.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of the home, however they are not sure on the cause.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

