Pope names Bishop Thomas as Administrator for Diocese of Cleveland

In light of Cleveland's Bishop retiring, Pope Francis has named Bishop Daniel Edward Thomas as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland. This will be an addition to his responsibilities as the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

Canon law states that the role of the Administrator is to maintain operations of the diocese, as well as provide for the needs of the faithful until the next bishop of that diocese is named.

“My job is to be the conduit, if you will, from the past and the future, and that is to simply make sure that the diocese knows that it is cared for, and that’s why the Holy Father has named an Apostolic Administrator, so the diocese is well aware and feels his care and concern for all the people here," Bishop Thomas said.

During a press conference held Wednesday, Bishop Thomas admitted that he is not too familiar with the Cleveland area, but that he will be working closely with those in the area to help better understand what the diocese needs.

He said he plans to consult and learn from Bishop Lennon when he can, but knows that the Bishop's main focus right now is his health.

As Bishop Thomas familiarizes himself with the diocese of Cleveland, he says he will better know how and where his time will be split between the Northeast and Northwest sides of Ohio.

“I will do everything in my power to work so well with the good folks here and in the diocese of Toledo, to be able to govern the people entrusted to me by Pope Francis until such time that a successor is named," said Bishop Thomas. "I believe our folks are so generous so helpful and so hardworking that, especially those who work closely with me, will double their time in helping me do what I need to do for the sake of the church in Cleveland and to fulfill the task that the Holy Father has given to me."

Father Dave Nuus of Little Flowers Catholic Church says there is not a more Godly man ready to take on the challenge.

"The holy father would only entrust such responsibility to someone that he had great confidence in as a leader, and clearly Bishop Thomas is a very capable leader who has a tremendous skills set and has a great passion for Christ and for serving the church," said Nuus said.

Bishop Thomas' role as Apostolic Administrator is effective immediately.

