Gift boxes on the curb could leave you a victim

With Christmas here and gone, several are cleaning up their holiday celebrations. But throwing out all those boxes from your gifts could make

you a victim.

While you may spend several weeks or even months trying to find the perfect gift for loved ones, criminals go shopping on your curb. They are on the hunt for the ideal gift inside your home based on what’s in your trash.

"When they go by a house and see a brand new 60” TV, a laptop box or other things they can readily turn that into cash they are going to want to come back,” said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “You don't want to tempt them. Don't let all your neighbors and burglars know that you got new items, take them directly to the recycling center so that way no one knows where they came from."

While taking your boxes to a recycling center does require some extra work, it could protect your home from being another statistic this holiday season.

"Our burglary's go up significantly around Christmas time because they know that there are brand new items,” said Sheriff Wasylyshyn. “What they also like to do is break into a house and then they will wait 30 or 60 days and break in a second time because they know that the insurance company likely replaced all the items and now they get to steal brand new items."

Besides taking your boxes to a recycling center, Sheriff Wasylyshyn says you can protect yourself by locking your home, lighting it up at night and investing in a security system with some of that Christmas money. He says playing it safe is best.

"You know your neighborhood better than anyone else,” explained Sheriff Wasylyshyn. “If you see something suspicious, you see someone lurking around someone's house, call us."

The recycling center in Bowling Green does not charge residents for d ropping off items and is open 24-hours a day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.