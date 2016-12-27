Toledo Museum of Art's 'Great Art Escape' begins

The annual week long ‘Great Art Escape’ event at the Toledo Museum of Art started Tuesday morning and organizers say this year is bigger and better than ever.

One of the most visited exhibits this year is the Libbey Doll exhibit, which organizers say is popular this year because it’s the first time since 1972 that all of the dolls are on display all at once.

There will be opportunities for visitors to make their own art, glass blowing demonstrations, and live performances on an organ built in the 1700s.

There is also a treasure hunt taking visitors around the museum with the use of their new museum app for smart phones that launched today.

“One of our goals with the app is to give our visitors an enhanced experience because so many folks these days have a device right in their pocket," said Maria Lafelice of the Toledo Museum of Art.

Another popular stop-in activity is the family center where kids can not only view art, but can make it themselves.

Amber Lada and her kids came to visit their family here from South Carolina and visited the family center for hours.

“It’s educational, you know, just a little different than outside the actual norm that is today, you know. Kids they don’t really want to get out much anymore so I think it’s cool to com and do something like this that’s actually hand on and create- use your imagination and all that stuff," Lada said.

Admission is free for all ages for 'The Great Art Escape' event and it continues through January 1st.

