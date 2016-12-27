USPS recycling after the holiday

The post office closed the day after Christmas to give their employees a day to rest after they worked through the holiday rush. But when they reopened their doors on Tuesday, a big task of theirs was sifting through boxes, paper, and plastics to recycle.

“It's being good stewards of recycling and making sure we're doing our part for the environment and setting the example for others to follow,” said Leo Brenot, the director of recycling operations for USPS.

In addition to being in charge of recycling at northwest Ohio post offices, he is also the director of seven other states in the eastern region of the country.

In the month of December alone, the Toledo post offices have to process about 55 tons of paper, twelve tons of cardboard, two tons of plastic and five tons of metal.

According to Brenot, there's a lot to recycle this month, not only because of the holidays but because of lingering mail from the election cycle this year.

"A lot more advertisement mail for the presidency," Brenot said. "Our volumes will go up because of that. It takes a little bit longer for that to go through the system. So we're finding that right now at the end of December we're just wrapping up the amounts and volumes from that."

USPS started their current recycling program in 2012 but they say this year has been huge for them because of all the awards they've received, including recognition from Governor John Kasich and the Ohio EPA for encouraging environmental excellence.

According to USPS, they plan to have their holiday recycling done into the month of January.

