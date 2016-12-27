Ohio voters can now register online

On Jan. 1, Ohio joined 30 other states in allowing online voter registration.

State leaders have been discussing Senate Bill 63 for a while, but the bill was officially passed in the last session of the legislature.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says this is more convenient, more secure, and less costly for the state.

Some concerns have been raised about voter fraud with adapting this change. However with an automated system, it will immediately check a voter's eligibility before accepting the registration.

Lucas County Board of Elections Deputy Director, LaVera Scott says right now, they allow people to change their address online. Although people are always hesitant with changes like these, she thinks it's a good move.

"I believe overall it will be beneficial to the voters because you won't have to go to a license bureau or a public library or our office of anywhere else to get the actual hard copy," Scott said. "You can access it from your computer at home and send the information in directly to the state."

Scott says Lucas County has not yet been given any formal notification from the state on how the process will work.

