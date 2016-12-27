End of the year giving for tax purposes

With a new president stepping into the oval office in January, major tax changes are expected to be made.

Although these changes are a long way from being passed by Congress, one of the biggest things people are taking advantage of before the end of the year is write offs for charitable giving.

"You never know with President-elect Trump. There could be some restrictions on certain deductions, even charitable deductions into 2017 or 2018," said Alan Lancz, a registered investment adviser in northwest Ohio.

Lancz says some of his clients are even doubling up on their charitable giving because they know their write-off might be worth more.

"You're better off taking it now when you know, and that's where a lot of our clients lie and why you see a surge in charitable gift giving and even in spending," Lancz said.

Another thing he's seen is paying deductible items ahead of time, like students taking care of their tuition before the first of the year.

He says businesses are even taking advantage, buying more equipment, so they can write it off this year with the fear restrictions may change.

"Even if the write offs and the deductions and the charitable giving doesn't change with the Trump administration, the odds are it will be worth less because taxes will be lower, so you're really going to lower your bracket," Lancz said.

Lancz says one reason this wouldn't apply is if you expect to make significantly more money next year. Otherwise, now is the time to donate.

To write-off your giving on your taxes for this year, it has to be postmarked by Saturday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.