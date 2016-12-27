ODOT announces occasional I-75 on/off ramp closures in Wood and Hancock Counties

ODOT District 2's portion of the I-75 widening project in southern Wood County and northern Hancock County is coming to a close this week, but that could also mean a big headache this week for some drivers.

ODOT crews spent Tuesday morning and early afternoon slowly shifting southbound traffic over the seven miles of I-75 Eagleville Road and Hancock County Road 99.

The shift is to make room for crews to strip the temporary lane markers and then paint the final lines for all three lanes. This stretch of road is the final section to be expanded to three lanes.

Also, the four on/off ramps through the stretch will occasionally be shut down throughout the week, but no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

ODOT District 2 work zone traffic coordinator Ross Echler says the warmer weather this week has helped them get the job finished quicker.

"We had some great weather over the weekend, and that was able to wash the pavement off. And now we're seeing temperatures get above freezing again, so we can get our paint stripers out there and complete this work, weather pending." said Echler.

Final road surface covering will be laid in the spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.