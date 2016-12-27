Hancock County bids farewell to Common Pleas Court Judge Niemeyer

A community honored a man Tuesday who is stepping away from his longtime seat in the courtroom.

After 25 years on the bench, Joseph Niemeyer, a pillar of the Hancock County justice system, has retired.

The receiving line in Common Please Courtroom 1 seemed to be non-ending as people from Findlay and Hancock County came to pay respect for a man who has spent his life in the judicial system.

But after 41 years, first as a prosecuting attorney then as a judge, Joseph Niemeyer says it's time to move on.

"Well, I still have fairly decent health, I have four granddaughters, I have lots of things I've wanted to do, travel with my wife," said Niemeyer.

Niemeyer helped found the Hancock County Drug Court, and was a project lead in courthouse renovation efforts. He says over the years, he has seen a lot change in society from inside his courtroom.

More lawsuits, more drug use, and less consistent family support for defendants.

"It's amazing what our society has done in the last 40 years," said Neimeyer.

Today, proclamations from the city, county, and state were read out honoring Niemeyer's career.

Those who worked with him closely say he exemplified how a good judge should act.

"He thought through things before he spoke. You know, some of us don't do that as well as maybe we should. And he was one to look upon for that," said Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman.

Governor Kasich will appoint Neimeyers replacement sometime early next year.

"Those shoes are going to be hard to fill for the county," said Heldman.

