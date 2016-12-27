Man killed in crash on US 23/I-475

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on US 23/I-475 in Holland that left one person dead.

According to the OSHP, a Toyota Sienna driven by 52-year-old David L. Lewis was traveling southbound on US 23/I-475 near Airport Highway. At about 5 p.m., Lewis lost control and crossed into the median. The van struck a pillar of the Airport Highway overpass. The van is wrapped around the pillar.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Lewis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

