Zoo gets kids out of hibernating at home to learn about how animals hibernate

Keeping kids occupied over winter break can be a challenge for some parents. But the Toledo Zoo continues to be an escape for those bored, long-faced kids.

Seventeen kids took time away from hibernating at home to come to the Toledo Zoo to learn about how animals hibernate in the winter.

"They have dens set up all round the room," said Nicole Syrek, Education Manager at the Toledo Zoo. "They have to look for a den to hide in. If they don't find a den to hide in then they're out of the game."

The game helps the kids understand how certain animals have to seek shelter during the winter or else they die.

"I didn't know that snakes hibernated and foxes and moles and all those animals," said 10-year-old Ally Westmeyer.

What makes these camps so successful, the hands-on experience.

"The kids get to interact with the animals very closely," Syrek said. "So, they get to touch some of the animals that we bring in to them, which you don't get at a lot of places."

"Well the reason I like them is because they are fun and we get to do good activities," said 9-year-old Malakai Schak.

The kids also get to see many of the animal exhibits like the camels, elephants, and bears.

"It's fun because you get a break ," Westmeyer said. "It's just really fun and you get something to do instead of just sitting at home."

These camps run until Friday, December 30. If you are interested in sending your little one to one of the camps, click this link.

