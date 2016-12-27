Red Cross of Northwest Ohio in a blood shortage

The American Red Cross is calling for your help. Representatives said Tuesday they are currently in a blood shortage.

They are looking for donors to step up before January 8.

Though the donation process only takes about an hour, they attribute the busy holiday season to the shortage in blood donations in December.

The Red Cross wants people to remember that in this season of giving and not to forget the impact their blood donation can have.

"This is another way for people to save three lives," said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, Executive Director of American Red Cross of NW Ohio. "I think that that's a very small price to pay to lay an hour on a bed and potential save three individuals. I think that goes a long way and you just feel really good when you leave."

The Red Cross says it has new ways to speed up the donation process like their new app called Rapid Pass.

You can visit the Red Cross's website to register to donate. Here is a full list of where you can donate before January 8. Also, if you donate before the 8th, you will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt in return.

